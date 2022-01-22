Atalanta, full of illustrious casualties between injured and positive for coronavirus, without Colombians Duván Zapata or Luis Muriel, tied 0-0 this Saturday at Lazio’s field and shielded its fourth position in the Italian Serie A.

The smile of the Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, at the end of the match sums up the satisfaction of the team from Bergamo, who arrived at the Olimpico with at least seven starters absent and who saw it very positively to leave the capital with one point.

Gasperini could not count on Duván, injured, nor Muriel, the Croatian Mario Pasalic, the Dutchman Marten De Roon, the German Robin Gosens, the Dutchman Hans Hateboer, the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky nor the Slovenian Josip Ilicic, but his team managed to play the ball with quality and contain a Lazio team that lost an important opportunity to get closer to the Champions League positions.

Atalanta finished the match with Tommaso De Nipoti, born in 2003, and the Ivorian Alassane Sidibe, born in 2002, in addition to changing the position of left back Giuseppe Pezzella, who was placed as a midfielder in the last minutes.

There were no great opportunities or emotions (Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had the best) and that was what Atalanta wanted, who maintained the two-point advantage over Juventus, with the same number of games.

Lazio, in which the Spaniards Luis Alberto and Patric Gabarrón were starters, while Pedro Rodríguez was absent, was sixth, seven points behind Atalanta.