Defeated in the 90th minute, in seven minutes of added time the athletic

Madrid was resurrected with two goals, from Ángel Correa and Mario Hermoso, with whom he won this Saturday 3-2 against a Valencia who had made the local mistakes profitable to perfection, but left empty-handed due to his conformism. who had made the local mistakes profitable to perfection, but left empty-handed due to his conformism.

Pulling from epic, from shield -this Saturday he dressed with the traditional one due to the 75th anniversary of its current name-, from Ángel Correa’s spicy and the impulse

of their fans, Atlético came out of the hole into which they had fallen due to their own mistakes, taking advantage of two axes from Yunus Musah and Hugo Duro in the first half.

Valencia surprised

More ambitious in the second, against an entrenched rival and willing to let time pass until the end, the Brazilian Matheus Cunha, first, and Correa and Hermoso, later, took the rojiblanco team out of a funereal night to give their fans a dose comforting epic at the club’s current moment. Because the 3-2 does not hide the terrible problems of this Atlético.

It only postpones them, after a nightmarish week in which they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey and defeated in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Unrecognizable compared to the group that was proclaimed champion just seven months ago, unable

of looking in the mirror of the previous ten years of the Diego Pablo Simeone era: shaky in defense, dull in the middle, inane in attack. So it was in the first half.

With very little, Valencia threw two shovelfuls of dirt on the red and white squad. The ‘ches’ were about to break their ten-year streak without winning at home rojiblanca, since February 2011 at the now disappeared Vicente Calderón. José Bordalás’ men had already anticipated the rojiblanco decline in November, when they came back two goals against Atlético in Mestalla (3-3).

They recovered Carlos Soler at the Metropolitano and did not have the Danish Daniel Wass, fit after passing the covid-19, but in a tug-of-war with his club precisely because of an offer from Atlético de Madrid. Simeone and Bordalás, so mimetic in their way of understanding football, proposed mirror alignments, which changed between 4-4-2 and the defense of five when their teams did not have the ball.

Atlético started as obtuse in their creation as in the previous duels, and with massive errors near the large area: first De Paul and then Vrsaljko anticipated what was to come. Because this Atlético is no longer the competitive machine that, even if it did not have the day in attack, always kept its foot hard in defense. At the minimum, Valencia undressed him.

Guedes anticipated Hermoso on the midfield border, put in a measured center for the free arrival of Musah, who settled on his right leg and whipped Oblak’s post that the Slovenian goalkeeper was unable to reject. The ‘che’ team hadn’t done anything in 25 minutes, and with the 0-1 they froze an icy Metropolitano even more, despite the fact that the southern bottom demanded arrests -using another word- of their players.

As much as Simeone urged his team to advance lines, Atlético insisted on being as harmless in the rival field as dangerous in theirs. Another divided ball in the ball from the large area that Guedes won and Soler protected ended in a pass from Lato to an undetectable Hugo Duro between the local central defenders. The man from Madrid made his niche in the small area and sentenced Oblak alone: ​​0-2.

After the break, Simeone entrusted himself to Correa’s spiciness to find something different.

Reaction

Carrasco opened to the right and Joao to the left, and the Belgian tried it from afar. He added Cunha and to rebalance he introduced Felipe and removed Joao Félix, which earned a majority whistle from the stands.

Despite the anger, the change of cards worked: Cunha closed the gap in minute 63 after a corner kick by Carrasco in which the Valencian defense acted as a spectator and allowed the Brazilian to finish off with just his foot.

Valencia did not flinch and allowed more and more to a rival who had a clear shot in the boots of Luis Suárez that the Uruguayan sent to the clouds, and playing with the local nerves in each interruption due to foul or substitution.

A high header by Hermoso, a shot parallel to the goal line by Correa, a header by Koke meek for the hands of Doménech…

Atlético was close to equalizing but despaired in a carousel of cards and interruptions. However, those same interruptions gave the rojiblanco team seven added minutes that allowed Correa to equalize after a ride by Carrasco that Jaume rejected with his body and the Argentine clinched the net…

And Hermoso culminated the rojiblanca resurrection by finishing off a low center by Cunha. Three points that are worth gold, like the color that surrounds the traditional shield that the Atlético players once again wore on their chests.

