The Mexican television host and actress Anette Michel He worked for many years at TV Azteca. Her first big opportunity on said television station, owned by businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, was to star in the soap opera “Al norte del corazón.” Later, she was part of the casts of other melodramas such as “When you are mine”, “Pasión morena”, “La mujer de Judas” and more. As a TV presenter she participated in “Tempranito”, “MasterChef México”, “Venga la alegría” and other programs.

In 2021, after 23 years of being part of the ranks of TV Azteca, Anette Michel He made the decision to terminate his contract with the television station and He returned to acting with the soap opera “Contigo si”produced by Ignacio Sada for TelevisaUnivision. In a recent meeting with entertainment reporters, The actress was asked if she would like to join the cast of hosts of “Hoy”one of Televisa’s stellar programs

Anette Michel, 52 years old and originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, surprised by saying that she was not interested in being part of “Hoy”… Do you have enmity with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, star hosts of the morning program?

The former host of “MasterChef México” mentioned that a program as successful as “Today”of which they are part Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, you don’t need it. “They always ask me about ‘Hoy’, but I think it is a perfectly integrated family and that they don’t need Anette Michel, I mean, I don’t see where ‘Hoy’ could need me, everything is perfectly square and so they are very well.”

About reality shows like “The House of the Famous Mexico”, Anette Michelwho currently acts in the soap opera “Minas de Passion”, mentioned that he prefers to host them, “but no to participate, it is not my style, I am not a person who shares anything about my personal life.”

