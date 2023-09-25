At Castel Volturno the attacker spoke to the coach after the outburst in Bologna. Now we need a reaction already against Udinese
More than an apology, Victor Osimhen’s statement to Rudi Garcia was an explanation, a clarification. The center forward didn’t have it against the coach and didn’t mean to disrespect him and he said so in the morning in the Castel Volturno locker room in front of all his teammates. But with the match blocked at 0-0 against Bologna he wanted to win it. And he didn’t understand the substitution also because he was convinced he could remedy his mistake from the spot. Hence the dramatic discussion in front of the bench, telling Garcia that it would have been better to play the final with two central attackers. Him together with Simeone. The club underlines that everything has returned to its place and there is no desire to fine the player, considering the episode closed.
field test
—
Now, however, beyond a formal clarification, we need the substance to be demonstrated in the field. Garcia must stay firmly at the helm to have the team in control. At the same time he must know how to make the best use of his stars, bringing Napoli back to the success that they never achieved in the league in this black September. The verification will be there, in the next choices and in the acceptance of them not only by Osimhen but by an entire group that is experiencing a phase of frustration.
#Osimhen #excuses #clarification #teammates #Garcia #Napoli #fine