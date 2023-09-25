More than an apology, Victor Osimhen’s statement to Rudi Garcia was an explanation, a clarification. The center forward didn’t have it against the coach and didn’t mean to disrespect him and he said so in the morning in the Castel Volturno locker room in front of all his teammates. But with the match blocked at 0-0 against Bologna he wanted to win it. And he didn’t understand the substitution also because he was convinced he could remedy his mistake from the spot. Hence the dramatic discussion in front of the bench, telling Garcia that it would have been better to play the final with two central attackers. Him together with Simeone. The club underlines that everything has returned to its place and there is no desire to fine the player, considering the episode closed.