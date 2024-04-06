Texas is the perfect destination to contemplate the totality of the solar eclipse that will occur next Monday, April 8, 2024. As the Moon casts its shadow on the Earth, an impressive spectacle of light and darkness will unfold that will capture the attention of thousands of spectators. gathered in various parts of the southern region of the United States.

From national parks to vineyards, the homeland of the cowboys has a wide variety of options to observe this unique phenomenon that will cross North America, passing through Mexico, the United States and Canada, with a maximum duration of up to four and a half minutes.

In addition to astronomical observation, Texas offers a wide range of cultural activities that will enrich this unique event. From food festivals in historic towns to art exhibitions and outdoor hikes in National Parks, there are options for all tastes and ages.

According to POT, this phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and blocks sunlight. That is why the sky will darken as if we were witnessing the sunrise or the sunset. A good reason not to miss this event is that it will not occur again in Texas until 2045. There are different places to see the eclipse and these are the activities that can be done in the State:

Texas Hill Country

For lovers of wine, good food and colonial towns, this region located near Austin and San Antonio offers these options:

Texas Eclipse Festival : A festival dedicated exclusively to the celebration of the solar eclipse, with live music, educational activities and outdoor astronomical projections.

Eclipse Photography Workshop : A specialized workshop where attendees can learn techniques to capture images of the solar eclipse, guided by professional photographers from the region.

Eclipse Viewing Party in Fredericksburg : A community celebration in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, where residents and visitors can witness the eclipse together.

austin

From community parties to live concerts, the capital of Texas offers several options to enjoy the eclipse in a festive and welcoming atmosphere. These are some of the featured events:

Total Eclipse Viewing Party : This free activity will take place at the Long Center, where attendees will be able to enjoy observing the eclipse in a family environment. Certified solar eclipse glasses will be provided and experts will be on hand to provide information about the phenomenon.

Vampire Weekend at Moody Amphitheater : An alternative entertainment option for those who wish to enjoy live music while waiting for the solar eclipse.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. to celebrate the solar eclipse. This event will offer a variety of craft beers, live music, local food, and eclipse-themed activities to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere.

Huge glasses to observe the eclipse installed in a park in Dripping Springs, near Austin. ADAM DAVIS (EFE)

waco

With four minutes and 13 seconds of totality, Waco is one of the best places to observe the solar eclipse by doing these activities:

Glow Over Waco 5K & Fun Run : On Saturday, April 6, this race will take place where participants will light up the streets of Waco with neon bracelets and LED lights in anticipation of the next total solar eclipse.

Eclipse Over Texas Live from Waco : This event includes access to a guided eclipse viewing by expert astronomers, access to telescopes, educational science activities, and a pair of certified solar glasses for all attendees.

STEAMclipse Expo : A free, family-friendly celebration of the eclipse that promotes awareness, opportunities and education in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

dallas

The largest city in the path of total darkness for the solar eclipse is preparing to receive this phenomenon with a series of special events and preparations:

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Those who practice activities such as hiking and like to venture to discover new places, can find in this State Park a perfect place to watch the eclipse as the sun's rays fade and darkness descends on the ancient granite dome. There are three unmissable plans:

A woman watches the sunset at Enchanted Rock. Peter Tsai (Getty Images)

Whether you choose to view the celestial spectacle from the vineyards of the Texas Hill Country, a concert in Austin, the museums of Dallas, or the panoramic views of Enchanted Rock, one thing is certain: this will be an experience we will never forget.

So mark your calendars, pack your eclipse glasses, and prepare to witness the magic of the total solar eclipse in Texas.

