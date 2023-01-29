Tijuana, Baja California.- The State Citizen Security Force (FESC) They arrested a minor and three adults. when they were traveling aboard a vehicle in the vicinity of the Francisco Villa neighborhood, in the city of Tijuana; upon reviving them, they found a long firearmaccording to official information.

The arrest was made on Ramón Arnaíz avenue, in the aforementioned neighborhood, when the agents carried out a prevention and surveillance tour, they noticed the presence of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro vehicle, in which four people were traveling and the co-pilot was handling a firearm.

As soon as the crew members of the unit noticed the police presence, they fled, but were caught up meters later. After seeing the escape attempt frustrated, the agents asked them to get out of the vehicle and, during the inspection, they found a long firearm and a magazine stocked with seven useful .223 caliber cartridges.

Given this situation, the four were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities, who will be in charge of determining their legal situation. They were identified as: 19-year-old Steave “N”; Sergio Jesus “N” of 18 years; 21-year-old Kevin Axel “N”, all three from Tijuana, as well as 17-year-old Jorge Said “N”, originally from Acapulco, Guerrero.