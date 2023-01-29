“I thank all those around the world – politicians, public figures, journalists and ordinary people – who insist with us that there can be no taboo on supplying weapons to protect against Russian terror.” To say it, in the usual video message published on social networks during the night, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “We will do everything possible – he explains – to ensure that the partners are open to this vital supply, in particular the supply of Atacms missiles and other similar weapons. Because it is necessary to protect life”.

Read also

Zelensky then thanked “all those who help us strengthen the sanctions against Russia” but also those who, by investigating, “are unmasking the ways used by the terrorist state in trying to circumvent the sanctions. And, of course, I thank each of our soldiers at the defending our positions and destroying the invaders” as well as several departments engaged in Donetsk and brigades engaged on the front line. “Thanks to all those – concludes the Ukrainian president – who provide the necessary results for Ukraine every day and every night. And we will surely respond to every Russian attack”.