After a fireworks display and after the mayor, José Ballesta, activated it by pressing a large red button, the people of Murcia were able last night to begin to enjoy the panoramic Ferris wheel installed in Plano de San Francisco, a kind of ‘London Eye’ -or more well ‘Murcia Eye’ or ‘Ojo de Murcia’- which changes the views of the River Thames for those of the Segura. Four minutes – at a rate of 5 euros per ticket – lasts the trip in this new attraction that the Murcia City Council has wanted to turn into the symbol of the 2023 Fair and that began to spin between queues to get on it.

Their cabins are not the usual ones for this type of attraction, but rather, closed, glazed and with air conditioning, they are more similar to those of a cable car and have a capacity of up to six people. From its maximum height of 30 meters, it is possible to admire, from a drone view, the riverbed as it passes through the city, with the Old Bridge and the Manterola Footbridge crossing it, as well as the Huertos area, the Verónicas Market or the tower of the Cathedral, among other points of interest. “It’s very smooth, we haven’t noticed anything,” commented Fran and Marina, the first to climb. Its schedule, starting today, will be from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., offering one last trip to those who leave the Orchards. Fr Navarro

Los Huertos open in a hurry and at half speed



On the horn -in basketball terms- several of the 14 orchards that have been installed for another year in the ‘real’ of the Fair that every year enables the Murcia City Council in the garden of the Malecón opened their kitchens this Thursday. The preparations have been more delayed on this occasion, since this green zone has been closed during the last weekends due to the protocol established before the alerts for heat and wind. It is precisely during these days when the peñas and folkloric groups try to advance a good part of the show, something that this time has not been possible. “We should already be thinking about the zarangollo and we still have everything up our sleeves,” said the president of the Virgen de la Salud de Archena club mid-morning yesterday, Francisco Palazón, aware that the day was going to be more than intense to arrive on time for the opening of these ventorrillos.

“The service has to be given no matter what, even if we have to finish solving some issues the next day,” commented Palazón before receiving the many Murcians who finally came, one more year, to this space dedicated to typical gastronomy, after cross the new portico that reproduces the façade of the missing Palacio de Codorniú. “This is weaker than other years,” they confessed, however, in the Huerto Vega del Segura.

After the critical moment of the opening, the concern shifted to the weather forecasts for this weekend. “We are going to have to make all the cash that we can during these two days, to amortize the money that these facilities cost, which are increasingly well cared for,” commented Mariano Bajes, vice president of the La Seda club, from La Alberca, who was returning to the venue de los Huertos 23 years later.

Bajes also recalled that, this year, despite the rise in food prices, prices have been maintained. “Look at how olive oil is, it doesn’t stop rising and we spend a lot here,” commented Palazón. Of course, in his orchard this year, like the previous one, it will be possible to pay with a bank card. Adapt to the new times or die.