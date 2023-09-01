For the past two and a half years, Oregon has been running an experiment to stop addiction and overdose deaths. People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs for “personal use,” including fentanyl and methamphetamine, are fined just $100 —a penalty that can be avoided by participating in a drug screening and health assessment. The goal is to reserve legal proceedings for traffickers and address addiction primarily as a public health emergency.

When the proposition, known as Measure 110, was approved by nearly 60 percent of Oregon voters in November 2020, The pandemic had already emptied workers and tourists from downtown Portland, the state’s largest city, which had had some 650,000 residents. But its street population was growing, particularly after the anti-police protests that had swept across the United States that summer. A few months after the measure went into effect in February 2021, outdoor drug use, long in the shadows, was blatantly apparent, with people sitting in a circle in parks or leaning against street signs. the streets, smoking fentanyl shredded in aluminum foil.

Since then, overdose rates in Oregon have only increased. Now many sidewalks in Portland are lined with tents. Month-long waiting lists for treatment continue to grow. Some politicians and community groups are calling for Measure 110 to be replaced with strict fentanyl possession laws. Others ask to give him more time and resources.

The following is a mosaic of voices from Portland today.

Working downtown, walking to work at Forte Portland, a coffee shop and wine bar she operates with her brother out of the sunken lobby of a commercial building, Jennifer Myrle spins needles, broken glass and human feces. Often, she says, someone lies unconscious in front of the hall door, blocking her entrance. The other day, a man staggered in, stretched out on a sofa, took off his shirt and shoes, and refused to leave.

“At four in the afternoon the streets can look like a drug dealing center,” Myrle said. “At least 20-30 people with ski masks, hoodies and backpacks, usually on bikes and scooters. There’s no point in calling the police”.

He is well aware that he is witnessing a confluence of longstanding social problems, including mental health and housing crises. “But it’s largely about the drugs,” he said.

Patrolling with Narcan, Officer David Baer of the Portland Police Bureau patrols downtown on a mountain bike, armed with a pistol, a citation book and the overdose reversal drug Narcan. He spends his shift arresting street drug dealers who carry large quantities of fentanyl blue pills, issuing $100 tickets to people who inject or smoke drugs in public, and administering Narcan to those in need, an emergency that at least one encounters. once a day.

A big part of his job is to impose tickets related to Measure 110. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you can’t smoke meth or fentanyl on the sidewalk or on the playground.’ And the reaction we received? People can be really aggressive. They think they are right because they think drugs are legal.

“I say: ‘Beer is legal, but you still can’t drink beer on public roads.’ So we give them a citation and the drug detection card. Then they’ll either say they don’t want treatment or they’ll tell us, ‘Okay, I’ll call the number.’

“And two hours later we meet them again, and they’re smoking or even overdosing.”

Living on a sidewalk “Portland is heaven for homeless drug addicts,” said Noah Nethers, who lived with his girlfriend in a sidewalk tent, where they shoot and smoke fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He mentioned the advantages: he can use drugs wherever he wants and the police no longer harass him. There are more drug dealers, which means drugs are plentiful and cheap.

Disadvantages: Living in a tent is no paradise, he said, especially when people in nearby tents, high on meth, beat him up with baseball bats. Also, they had just put up eviction notices for the shops ordering everyone to leave the next day.

Growing up in Detroit, he dreamed of being an English teacher and writing books. But in fifth grade, he found his older brother’s marijuana. By high school, Nethers was smoking crushed OxyContin pills. He then tried heroin. He was in and out of rehab. And prison.

During his sober years, Nethers worked construction, paid rent and became a father. He moved to Denver, but the heroine found him again. For a long time he was able to use drugs and continue working. But after two large overdoses, he said: “My conscience was tearing me apart and I had to leave.”

Four years ago he moved to Portland, but drugs were calling. Then came the pandemic. “I was holding out as humanly as possible, trying to find the heroin dealers, but then they disappeared,” said Nethers, now 42. “So I got on the fentanyl roller coaster.

“I want to stop the plane before it fully hits the side of the mountain,” Nethers said. “I mean, please, please God, tell me there’s a way out of this.”

So Many Calls for HelpSolara Salazar, director of the Cielo Treatment Center, which serves young adults in Portland, now receives about 20 inquiries a day about rehabilitation services.

Cielo offers outpatient therapy and sobriety accommodations. That’s great for people who have already started to control their addictions, but Salazar keeps hearing from those in acute crisis who need a bed in a residential program right away. He gets pleas from people coming out of hospital detox, who haven’t gone through hospital rehab yet. Oregon patients who receive Medicaid, the government’s insurance for the poor, can wait months for a treatment bed, she and others said. “You can’t skip a step and expect people to succeed,” she said.

“The story going around is: ‘Measure 110 doesn’t work because people don’t want treatment,’” Salazar said. “That’s just not true.”

Uniting divided neighbors For months, a beat-up pickup truck has been parked outside Saints Peter and Paul Episcopal Church in southeast Portland, doing brisk business around the clock. Reverend Sara Fischer believes the owners are dealing drugs; she recognizes some customers, who also show up in the parking lot of her church, which hosts a needle exchange program in the county.

Some people in the church congregation have expressed frustration over public drug use in the neighborhood. But the suggestions on how to respond are divisive. Some want drug users evicted: They are angry that their children must dodge tents on the way to school and witness overdoses, frenzy fits and public defecation. But others, she said, worry about how to best care for tent-dwellers.

On Sundays, the church sponsors a potluck dinner for all members of the community, whether they live in tents or comfortable houses. “Once we know people’s names and stories, they’re not as scary,” Fischer said. “They stop being the ‘they’ out there.”

He can’t predict the fate of Measure 110, but he strongly believes that criminalizing drug addiction is the wrong answer to complex problems.

“I think Measure 110 needs more time,” he said.

By: Jan Hoffmann

The New York Times