Genoa – Massimo Ferrero is arriving in Genoa, presumably with the intention of being present at Ferraris tonight for Sampdoria-Inter. The former patron has posted a series of photos while he is driving the car on the highway towards Liguria. An individual initiative, since it does not appear that anyone has been informed.

Last week he had tried to go to Monza, but had been stopped by the Sampdoria management, in particular by the general secretary Ienca and by the operational director Bosco, with whom he had also had a heated verbal exchange. This time he seems willing to try again. The last precedent is that of Sampdoria-Roma on 17 October last, when he presented himself to Ferraris midway through the first half, provoking a heated reaction from the Sampdoria fans.