In Turkey, specialists from the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued a woman who had lain under the rubble for seven days, the press service of the ministry reported on Monday, February 13.

“Kyrgyz rescuers rescued a 38-year-old woman, Hadiche Akhar, alive from a collapsed house in the Khairillo microdistrict of the city of Kahramanmarash,” the spokesman said.

Earlier that day, it was reported that in the Turkish city of Adiyaman, rescuers were able to pull a four-year-old girl, Miray, alive from the rubble after 178 hours.

According to the latest data, the death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 31.6 thousand people.

Earlier on February 13, it became known that rescuers from Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan rescued a man from the rubble more than six days after the earthquake. The operation to extract the man lasted more than four hours. Doctors of the department gave him first aid directly inside the rubble.

On the same day, the National Research University Higher School of Economics (NRU HSE) announced the collection of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. The point accepts baby food not in glass containers, new children’s winter clothes, new blankets, medicines, as well as power banks.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to Bloomberg, they caused damage to the Turkish economy in the amount of $84 billion, which is 10% of the country’s GDP. Of this amount, damage to residential buildings amounted to $70.8 billion.

On February 11, it was also reported that after the earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay, a giant rift 30 m deep and about 200 m wide was formed. Local residents reported that they heard a loud explosion. It is assumed that this was the sound of the movement of the earth’s crust. Some of the eyewitnesses stated that they saw “green light” or “green smoke” in part of the fault.

On February 12, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed a giant rift that had formed in the middle of agricultural land near the village of Tapekhan. From a bird’s eye view, you can see how in the middle of an olive garden the soil fell several meters down, forming real rocks that an unprepared person cannot overcome.