Important findings

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend was highly anticipated by everyone within the Ferrari team. The introduction of first, significant, updates on the SF-23 it was seen as an important step in directing the future of the Scuderia, in this championship and beyond. For now, after having experienced free practice and above all qualifying, the partial balance appears – according to team principal Frederic Vasseur – positive. Saturday gave mixed emotions, with the front row conquered by Carlos Sainz but also there burning elimination of Charles Leclerc in Q1.

Satisfaction and options for the future

However, these two results, at odds with each other, do not appear to be linked to the innovations mounted by the men and women of Maranello on the red single-seater. For this reason, to the microphones of Sky Sports F1Vasseur focused mainly on the difficulties caused by the intermittent bad weather that hit Barcelonawhich did not help the Ferrari wall to decipher the collected data perfectly: “I’m pleased with the updates we’ve brought, especially since we’re opening up two options for future development – commented the boss from beyond the Alps – it was a good move, but noIt wasn’t easy because the weather was unstable and when you bring in new pieces, it’s necessary to have more constant weather”.

Race to be studied

Reasoning in race opticsVasseur hinted of expect different dynamics than those seen so far over the weekendalso thanks to that, there should be a clear change in temperatures: “We did a decent job on Friday – added the Ferrari team principal in his analysis – but the reality of the race will be different and I think the track temperature will be lower. So we’ll see where we are tomorrow compared to before, although I’m quite optimistic because we did a good job.”.

New pieces arriving

THE timid positive signs shown by the SF-23 bode well, also for the traditional representativeness of the Barcelona track. Those who go fast on this track usually have a competitive car for most of the circuits. Also for this reason Vasserur has announced further upgrades to comehoping to continue that process of understanding and evolution of the car: “We know that Barcelona represents a good mix of various tracks and it is representative if you compare it to – for example – Montreal. There is a good mix of slow, fast and short corners. If you’re in good shape here, you’re in good shape everywhere. We will have to work on the package to improve the overall level of the car. I think it’s a good approach to bring updates and so we will be bringing more pieces soon“he concluded.