Belgorod governor reported numerous damages in the region due to shelling

Last night, the Shebekinsky and Volokonovsky districts of the Belgorod region came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced in his Telegram channel by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“The night was quite restless. Lots of damage,” he said. The head of the region added that there was no information about the victims.

Gladkov also said that more than four thousand people who were taken out of the shelling zones are in temporary accommodation centers. He assured that all the necessary assistance is being provided to the residents.