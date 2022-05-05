The Ferrari SP48 Unica, the latest addition to the one-off series, was presented today. The car becomes part of the most exclusive group of the entire production of the Maranello company, namely those unique models that are forged around the requests of a customer and designed starting from his requirements.

The SP48 Unica, designed at the Ferrari Style Center under the direction of Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni, is a two-seater sports berlinetta created from the platform of the F8 Tributo. Its taut lines and aggressive attitude make it immediately unmistakable, thanks also to the sharp and forward-projected front. To achieve this effect, the redesign of the front headlights and the consequent repositioning of the brake air intake was central.

One of the main points of the design of this unique car is represented by the extensive use of parametric-procedural modeling and 3D prototyping (additive manufacturing) techniques used by the designers of the Ferrari Style Center and the engineers of Maranello to completely rethink the shape. grille and engine air intakes.

Ferrari SP48 Unique Photo by: Ferrari

The sensation of continuity of the models and the fullness of the surfaces are also due to this advanced production process, which has allowed the creation of perfect 3D grids obtained from the full volume.

The procedural graphic solutions implemented interact directly with the grilles and instruct the overall design of the SP48 Unica: of particular note is the transition from black to body color that involves windows, roof and bonnet.

The strong visor effect of the front is further accentuated by the reduction of the side window area and the elimination of the rear window, thus enhancing the muscularity of the SP48 Unica which appears to be sculpted in a single block.

Ferrari SP48 Unique Photo by: Ferrari

The plan shows the central section of the roof, containing a graphic representation of the air intakes that refer to those placed in the rear part of the engine compartment in carbon fiber in front of the spoiler.

And it is precisely from a raised perspective that one can best appreciate the stylistic research that permeates the SP48 Unica, revealing the refined play of symmetries and continuity suggested by the lines that make up the design.

On the SP48 Unica, the thermo-fluid dynamics study was accurate and refined, guaranteeing the satisfaction of the thermal specifications and the achievement of a new aerodynamic equilibrium point.

Ferrari SP48 Unique Photo by: Ferrari

The most noticeable innovations compared to the F8 Tributo are the inlets for the engine cooling flows on the front bumper and under the rear spoiler, equipped with a deep procedural grille whose orientation is optimized in each section to maximize air flow.

The configuration of the car allows for the positioning of an air intake dedicated to cooling the intercoolers immediately behind the side windows, which has made it possible to reduce the size of the vents on the sides. The increase in the rear overhang reduces the aspiration of the roof area to the advantage of the rear load.

The personalization of the interior, which retains a substantial technical identity with those of the F8 Tributo, is based on the elimination of the rear window and on an intense research of the combination of colors and upholstery that best suited the sporty, streamlined and aggressive character of the SP48 Unique.

Ferrari SP48 Unique Photo by: Ferrari

A case in point is the black Alcantara® with ad hoc laser perforations that covers most of the seats and the passenger compartment, under which you can see the iridescent fabric from red to orange in the same color as the bodywork.

Its motif echoes that of the hexagons that fade from the grilles and the procedural livery on the roof, giving the car a pleasant effect of continuity between the interior and exterior.

Upon entering the SP48 Unica, the polished end caps with the same laser-embossed hexagonal motif also catch the eye. The matte carbon fiber that embellishes the interior gives a very technical touch to the passenger compartment, complemented by finishes in Gunmetal Gray.

The one-off Ferrari SP48 Unica, designed for a loyal Prancing Horse customer who was involved in every phase of its creation, therefore represents a daring reinterpretation of a sports berlinetta that enhances its racing soul and its vocation for speed; the car achieves the goal of transforming an existing model in an original and effective way, drawing inspiration and at the same time paying homage to the fundamental values ​​of the brand, namely passion and innovation.

Ferrari SP48 Unique Photo by: Ferrari

SPECIAL PROJECTS

The Special Projects program is aimed at creating unique Ferrari cars, called One-Offs and characterized by an exclusive design based on the customer’s requests, who thus becomes the owner of a one-off model.

Each project starts from the client’s idea, developed together with a team of designers from the Ferrari Style Center; after defining the design aspects, we move on to the creation of detailed technical drawings and a scale model, before starting the construction of the single car.

The process takes over a year, during which the customer is involved in all phases of development and design verification. The result of this activity is a unique Ferrari, which bears the Prancing Horse logo and is built according to the standards of excellence that characterize the production of all the cars of the Maranello company.