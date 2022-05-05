The Madrid derby kicks off with a bang. While Madrid and Atleti prepare for Sunday, between corridor controversies and celebrations, this Thursday has taken place the ‘Madrid Pre-Derbi for former soccer players’. A charity padel tournament organized by Nacex, the proceeds of which will go to the ‘Forever Dream’ foundation. The success of the ‘Desafío Nacex Madrid-Barça’, which has been taking place for years as a prelude to the Clásico, has launched this initiative between former white and red-and-white players.

José María Movilla, Augusto Fernández, Miguel Ángel Moya, Juan José del Río (Ríos), Quique Estebaranz or Gabi Moya They have been the athletic representatives on this sunny morning in the City of the Racket in Madrid. While Ramón Calderón, the President of the AFE David Aganzo, Tote, Jordi Codina, Iván Pérez, Kike Velasco or Javi Guerrero They have been the ex-Madridistas who have appeared in the City of the Racquet. Some have stood in front of the cloud of microphones present there and have analyzed, how could it be otherwise, Madrid’s feat against City, as well as the corridor issue and the state of mind of Atleti and the whites ahead of the Derby .

Ramon Calderon

Explanation to the comeback of Madrid: “Difficult to understand for those who don’t know the history of this club, the way they approach matches, the competitive spirit… UEFA should give us a special title just because of what has happened in these three ties. It’s incredible. It was wonderful. The morale of the team is very high.”

Favorite for the Champions: “It’s not done, but morale must be extraordinary. Yesterday… There was a minute left. I can imagine the surprised face when the game got out of hand. It won’t be easy against Liverpool. But with this Real Madrid, who is in front?

The magic of Madrid: “It’s something mystical. It seems that the stars are conjured. They are capable of causing, I imagine, heart attacks in people. As much as we wanted to think that it could happen, it was difficult. And it happened. It is the wonder of the whole world. It’s talking all over the world.”

How does that work?: “There is a special relationship with the competition. There is a communion between players, fans… that makes it happen. It has happened three times in a couple of months. Winning is an obligation, it is not a success and that is what has created the legend.

Athletic Hall: “I think doing it will be fine. I think it’s nice to do it, but it’s not dramatic not to do it. Atlético de Madrid is a very noble club and for them I’m sure they’d be delighted to pay tribute to the champion. You don’t have to give it more important. The decision will be up to the players and the coach. I think it’s a good sporting detail, but I don’t think it should be criticized. Whoever does it, exalts him. The athlete should be happy that someone else does it well. One of The way to win is to know how to lose. It’s the essence of the sport. I think it’s good to do it. In our second league, Barça did it for us and I thought it was a good detail. Getafe did it with Betis…”.

Guardiola’s face: “I imagine that of astonishment, surprise and disbelief. Despite the fact that he will have lived through 1,000 battles. It was evident that that was a romp that they will not forget for a long time. The faces of despair, of disbelief. Guardiola is a great coach, but there are something I read and it’s important. Someone said that to win the Champions League you have to have a great team, a great coach and beat Madrid”.

Is it easier to convince players like Mbappé like this?: “I think he is more than convinced. He is a player who still has a team, although he has not renewed and is a free agent. He can go wherever he wants. Everything makes one think, and I would love it to be so, that he is going to come here. to respect the player and the club until the end”.