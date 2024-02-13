Leclerc on track today at Fiorano

“New season, new helmet. I'll wear it today.”. As Charles Leclerc he presented his new helmet for 2024 on social media, anticipating that he will therefore be the one to christen the Ferrari SF-24 today in Fiorano in the 15 km that the Maranello Scuderia will run today to start discovering how the new single-seater behaves on the track.

Tomorrow the mileage will be decidedly more generous – 200 kilometers – and Leclerc will alternate at the wheel with Carlos Sainz, who at the end of 2024 will leave the seat of Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton with a view to 2025.

The today's filming day it should take place around lunch time in conjunction with the digital presentation which will start at 12:00 and then leave room in the afternoon for press conferences involving the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the technical directors Enrico Cardile and Enrico Gualtieri and team principal Frederic Vasseur.