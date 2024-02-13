For the party of Saint Valentinewe always ask ourselves which one gift you can please your loved one more. The offers Huawei, on the occasion of this celebration, are just the right thing to do. We're talking about discounts that can reach up to 40% off the list prices, something that technology lovers won't be able to miss!

Just go to the Huawei Store, until February 18, and choose between awide selection under the banner of Huawei technology. How could you orient yourself for a perfect gift? It will certainly be necessary to start from those that are habitsor the needof the person who will receive the gift on Valentine's Day.

Does your partner love fitness? Does he love to enjoy listening to music, and would he like to make the most of this opportunity? Does he have work needs to be carried out on the move? Or the needs connected to the photographic department, and therefore also to immortalise moments as a couple, i tripsthe go outwith particularly clear and effective images?

For each of these objectives you can have the right gift, now taking advantage of the substantial discounts of these days. Let's look at some of these advantageous offersin the review following.

Huawei offers on Valentine's Day for those who love to train

Whether your partner has the habit of training on his own, or whether you are both fitness lovers and often train together, Huawei has articles designed specifically for you. A Huawei smartwatch, like the models Huawei Watch GT 3 And Huawei Watch GT 4it can be a very valid support for training.

In particular, Huawei Watch GT 4 is presented in two exclusive versions, with a design inspired by Valentine's Day! You can choose, in the store, between the Huawei Watch GT 4 Brown Valentine's Day Editionand the Huawei Watch GT 4 Milanese Valentine's Day Edition. The first model mentioned is a 4 mm version with the extra strap in the Red color, at the price of 279.90 euros. The next model is a 41 mm version with an extra strap in Pink color, at the price of 309.90 euros.

Going into detail about its general features, the Huawei Watch GT 4 has several integrated features. An example is provided by vital signs monitoring technology, TruSeen™ 5.5+and the Awareness of breathing during sleep function, to monitor the quality of breathing during the night's rest, and be able to consult the data in the morning.

For women, there is also the possibility of Monitoring Intelligent of Period, another notable feature. With the model you will also have a tracking GNSS improved, and the possibility of better structuring the fitness activity, thanks to the relative function Activity Rings. The promotion includes free Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 earphones with the purchase of each exclusive version.

With every Huawei smartwatch, you will also have access toapp of the parent company, “Stay in shape“, which includes more than 100 training modes and intelligent analysis regarding calories burned. To the delight of electronics enthusiasts intent on celebrating Valentine's Day, the Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatch is also presented in an exclusive guise for this occasion. Let's talk about the Huawei Watch GT 3 Black Valentine's Day Edition, and the Huawei Watch GT 3 White Valentine's Day Edition. The first is a 4mm version with an extra green colored strap.

The other is a 42mm version with a Pink strap. In the latter case, we are talking about other Huawei offers not to be missed, given that the exclusive versions of the Huawei Watch GT 3 are heavily discounted on the store, respectively, the version Black from 259.90 euros to 179.90 euros; the version Whiteagain with a list price of 259.90, is discounted to 169.90 euros!

The Pro and Ultimate versions

Still on the subject of smartwatches, among the Huawei offers, the subject of promotion on the store is also the Pro version of the model Huawei Watch GT 3, to choose between the Blak and Gray colours. Here we find a double promotion: on the one hand the discount from the price of 349.90 euros to that of 249.90 euros, and on the other the free gift of the aforementioned earphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2.

Staying on the subject of Huawei offers on the pro versions of smartwatches, there is also one on the Huawei Watch GT 4 Profor which a price that drops from 499.90 euros to 399.90 euros is proposed until February 18th.

Be careful though, because it will be necessary to enter the discount code for the GT 4 Pro model AWATCH4OFF, as it is not an automatic discount. In addition to the discount, free with the purchase of the product, also the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i earphones.

For those who want the best, all that remains is to focus on the smartwatch Huawei Watch Ultimate. For which the price drops from 749.90 euros to 649.90 euros, with the code AULTIMATEOFF, to be entered at check-out. Also free, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 earphones.

Huawei offers on Valentine's Day for those who love listening to music

For those who love listening to music outside the home, you can think about earphones Huawei FreeClip. With their peculiar earring shape, and comfortably wearable, they are the first examples in the category true-wireless open-ear by Huawei, and offer a listening experience never tried before.

They are also practical and ergonomic, thanks to the design clip-on design, which allows you to wear them all day without even realizing it. From the list price of 199.90 euros, you can take advantage of the Huawei Valentine's Day offers for give to your loved one this magnificent accessory, at the price of 179.90 euros. Furthermore, with the purchase of the piece, there is also the possibility of purchasing the Huawei Band 8 smart band for only 19.90 euros.

The same discount, from 199.90 euros to 179.90 euros, is available for earphones HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3. I am headphones of type flagship, whose audio quality is guaranteed by the integration of different technologies. First of all, the Hi-res Fual Driver audio system, followed by the Intelligent ANC 3.0 system, three-band adaptive equalizer and Crystal Clear mode with Pure Voice 2.0!

Huawei offers on Valentine's Day for working on the move

If your other half loves to be productive everywhere, among the Huawei offers you cannot fail to consider the ranges Of pc And laptops, so discounted for the occasion. Starting with the PC HUAWEI MateBook D 14 2023which starts at 799.90 euros and is now available on the store with a 100 euro discount.

If you want to give the gift of the versatility of a TabletThe HUAWEI MatePad 11.5” it is discounted from 299.90 euros to 249.90 euros. Furthermore, by adding only 1.90 euros, you will be able to obtain the 2nd generation HUAWEI M-pencil digital pen for tablets.

For those who want the top of the range in terms of tablets, we also see the following product among the Huawei offers: HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2.

Priced at 999.99 euros, it includes free accessories such as the HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard and the 3rd generation HUAWEI M-pencil with your purchase, a set with a list price of 299.80 euros!

Huawei offers on Valentine's Day for unforgettable shots

Magical moments together can be punctuated by Images from keep. Huawei knows this, and among the Huawei offers for this Valentine's Day, a device capable of taking perfect shots could not have been missing. This is precisely the case with the smartphone HUAWEI P60 Pro.

The device is not afraid of the variability of light conditions, thanks to the powerful telephoto Ultralighting included, and the camera principal The Eye of the Light. The promotion presents a discount from 1,199.90 euros to 999.90 euros. It's actually a triple promotion, thanks to the addition of two freebies, HUAWEI P60 Pro Cover And HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 earphones.

Image source: website Huawei Italy.