The arrival of Ferrari Rome it represented a modern reinterpretation of the Italian Dolce Vita, an elegant and contemporary car created by recalling the past but at the same time capable of projecting the Prancing Horse’s 2+ coupé range into a new era. The Tailor Made division by Maranello started from these solid foundations to transform the fascinating supercar into an exclusive one-off, enriched by a series of details inspired by the Japanese craftsmanship tradition. A project created for Evan Orensten and Josh Rubin, founders of the famous American independent magazine Cool Hunting, specializing in technology, design and culture.

The Style Center led by Flavio Manzoni worked closely with Orensten and Rubin, trying to harmoniously blend the Italian philosophy with the Japanese one, giving life to a personalized Rome unique of its kind. Starting from the livery made in Indigo Metal, a color that also returns for some finishes inside the passenger compartment. This coloring recalls a specific dye that is used to make Sukumo. The interior coatings, on the other hand, were made with the technique of Sakiori, one of the oldest examples of recycling of materials: in fact, in Japanese, worn-out kimonos were reused in Japanese since the eighteenth century to create a warm and resistant fabric. This was also done for this special Ferrari Roma, for which two kimonos were used, intertwined with sturdy nylon filaments to increase strength and durability. For the doors, on the other hand, the tsukami technique was used, the processing of the woven leather used for the handle of the katana.

On the sill instead it has been affixed a “Kamon” seal, with an image created especially for Rome that reproduces an ox-drawn wheel with an eight-spoke design that recalls the structure of the V8 pistons. The gate instead is embellished with levers with copper plating. All the specific processes were carried out in historical factories and workshops in the Japanese. The exclusive Ferrari Roma will be exhibited in the Ferrari Tailor Made Showroom during the New York Design Week.