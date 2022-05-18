Fi, Gelmini: “Pratica di Mare’s time is over. I’m with Ukraine”

Maria Stella Gelmini comes out and attacks his party, Come on Italy. “What is happening – he explains Gelmini at Corriere della Sera – it has little to do with the history of the group in which I have been active for twenty years: I don’t recognize the style and the method of the president Berlusconi “. The minister for the Regional Affairsafter the explosive declarations in Sorrento following the replacement of the Lombardy coordinator with Licia Ronzulli, does not back down. And not only reaffirms the request of an route changebut disputes the line of Fi that appears to her flattened on the league. Especially after the words, even if softened, of Berlusconi on Ukraine. “The time of Pratica di Mare unfortunately it is finished and today any ambiguity of philoputinism bears harm to Italy e cracks the necessary unit of the Village. I’m on the side of Ukraine, of the EU and of Born“.

“Well the clarification – continues Gelmini to Corriere – but I’m sorry I haven’t heard yet a strong yes And convinced to the accession of Finland And Sweden at the Bornnor to the decision of 40 democratic countries of the world of hold up also militarily the Ukrainians. It seems to me that there is more there in Fi worry from do not displease Salvini than to be in line with our EU and NATO partners. Our position in foreign policy it is not that of the League. Salvini legitimately has the opinion of him, but we cannot renounce our identity and history, with the result of making us overcome in pro-Atlanticism by Giorgia Meloni“.

Read also:

Gas, Eni’s turning point: “We will open two accounts in Russia: one in euros and one in rubles”

Germany, no to nuclear power and a clash with Macron. So the farewell to Moscow slows down

Referendum, Calderoli: “It’s a boycott, there is a plan to make them fail”

Garavaglia: “Citizenship income at 50% for seasonal tourism”

Top Manager Reputation: Descalzi flies first, then Starace and Messina

Chiellini: after the tears, the choices: footballer in the USA or Juve manager?

Pope Francis show: “How’s the knee? I would need some tequila ”. VIDEO

Enel, the Net Zero strategy for the networks sector is underway

Banca Mediolanum, the “Protect your tomorrow” format on air tonight

ENAV Group: the fourth edition of the Sustainability Day in Rome

Subscribe to the newsletter

