“Ferrari, Gran Turismo da corsa”: with such a name, after the sensational victory of the 499 made in Maranello at Le Mans, the new book by Massimo Campi (Giorgio Nada Editore, format: 24.5×26.5 cm, 192 pages, 44 euro) immediately becomes a classic not to be missed. Indeed, precisely because in the light of the “Ferrari return”, the whole extraordinary story, indeed the epic of the red racing GTs, constitutes a sort of story in the history of the Prancing Horse manufacturer. In fact, let’s not forget that Ferrari entered the world of competitions – obviously winning immediately, or almost – precisely with cars with covered wheels.

The chapter “The great endurance races between the fifties and seventies” is spectacular because here we get to the heart of the legend of the GTO and the 250 Le Mans, iconic cars of a world that has now disappeared. The one that gave the pilots the possibility of reaching the tracks of all Europe by road, traveling in the midst of normal cars.

Of course, then the narration is complete because we start from the first 166 and after the legendary GTO and 250 Le Mans we were talking about we arrive at the beautiful 275 GTB and 365 “Daytona. Space then also for the F40, 550 Maranello and then for the contemporary 488. In short, an amusing narration, accompanied by hundreds of photos (some unique and never seen before, which is rare in the Ferrari house …) with the “Reds” protagonists in races of extraordinary charm. All linked by a nice common thread. Obviously red…