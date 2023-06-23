Ice hockey | Coaching coach from Switzerland – Antti Törmänen getting a Finnish successor

EHC Biel found a replacement for Antti Törmänen.

Swiss main league club EHC Biel has hired a new head coach Antti Törmänen in place of. Törmänen, who piloted Biel, had to leave his seat while he continued his cancer treatments.

According to IS information, Biel is about to become the new commander Petri Matikainenwho is the strongest candidate for the position.

The 56-year-old Matikainen worked for the last five seasons in Austria as Klagenfurt’s head coach. He won the Austrian Multinational League Championship in 2019 and 2021.

in Finland Matikainen is remembered as the helm of Espoo Blues, HIFK and most recently Pelicans. He moved from Lahti to Central Europe after the 2017–2018 season.

Matikainen took the Blues to the SM league finals in 2008 and 2011. In both seasons he was awarded as the best coach in the SM league.

Matikainen was winning the men’s world championship 2011 in Leijon Jukka Jalonen as an assistant coach. Matikainen has also coached in Russia and Slovakia during his career.

EHC in Biel play multiple gold lions. The club has a goalkeeper under contract for next season Harri Säterindefender Ville Pokan and attackers Toni Rajalan and Jere Sallinen with.