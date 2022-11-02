Ferrari Thoroughbred literally sells like hot cakes. The first SUV of the Maranello car manufacturer, even if talking about Sport Utility means labeling a model that hardly falls within the canons of the cars seen on the road to date, is exceeding all expectations in relation to the orders received, with the results achieved that are exceeding every expectation.

The leaders of the Italian brand have in fact confirmed that the first model with high wheels is already running fast on the market, although the first deliveries will only begin in 2023. A sign that Maranello customers welcomed the arrival of this car, beyond the conflicting opinions on whether or not the Modenese brand should enter this segment. Success on the market, however, will not push the Cavallino to review plans for Ferrari Purosangue, at least at the production level. However, this model will remain at 20% of the mix of products in the range, without chasing volumes even though we are aware that this decision could lead to new records on the market. “The orders went far beyond the best expectations” – explained Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Prancing Horse – “But Ferrari Purosangue will remain a normal car that will not double production”. If the pace of Maranello remains these then, in the first full year of production of the SUV, deliveries should settle on 2,650 units.

No Urus operation therefore for Ferrari, with Purosangue which will not be the car of the records as happened in Sant’Agata Bolognese where the SUV has become the best-selling model in history and an authentic driving force for sales. However, the first high-wheeled model of the Cavallino will remain an exclusive reality, with its 725 HP V12 making it unique in the segment. The performance of Ferrari Purosangue hardly contribute further to making it a one-of-a-kind SUV: the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is consumed in just 3.3 seconds, 10.6 seconds are instead taken to cover the 0-200 while the maximum speed is higher than 310 km / h. The F1 dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox has particularly short ratios with reduced shift times compared to the 7-speed DCT with the latter being longer, thus enhancing the driving dynamics.