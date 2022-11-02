Yes it could! with great surprise, Christian Dominguez On November 1, he celebrated his third anniversary of his relationship with the singer Pamela Franco and, in this way, put an end to the “curse” that many indicated was chasing him, since the artist could not overcome this time with his previous partners. However, few know how the love story began between the leader of the Great International Orchestra and the ex-vocalist of Alma Bella, who also had more than one ampay.

How did Christian and Pamela meet?

At the end of November 2019, Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco appeared on the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” and revealed that they met 8 years ago, when they met at a musical event.

“I met her eight years ago at a concert in Huancayo. Yes, I remember, because she knows Ángelo Fukuy and I asked her ‘what is her name?’, and she told me ‘Pamela’, that’s where I met her”, she said.

For her part, the singer mentioned that for her said meeting was casual and nothing more. “Yes, I remember it as something fleeting”, she limited.

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco celebrate 3 years together. Photo: Capture/America TV

His approach with Pamela Franco

After that quick meeting, it was not until August 2019 that Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco met again on the “It gets good” program. Both were the main conductors of the musical space.

Said magazine would have been the place where the rapprochement between the two was born, because due to the recordings of the program they spent a lot of time alone in the dressing rooms, as revealed shortly after Janet Barboza in the program “The value of truth”.

Susan Ochoa, Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco

Ampays and confirmation of romance

The rumors of a romance between Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco came to light after they were supported by the program “Magaly TV, the firm” in an outing, despite the fact that until then the singer had a relationship with the dancer Isabel Acevedo. However, the leader of the Great International Orchestra came forward and clarified that he had already ended his relationship with the popular ‘Chabelita’.

After this ampay, it was not more than a month before they were captured together again in a similar situation in Chimbote. Domínguez had no choice but to confirm that he was dating Pamela Franco exclusively, with whom he later formalized their relationship.

“I do not know why so much fuss, we are confirmed outgoing and we are going to continue dating and if this comes to fruition, this will be made official”, he told the journalists of the popular ‘Urraca’ at that time.

They are parents of a girl

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco always expressed their desire to become parents, something that was consolidated on March 4, 2021, when the artist gave birth to a girl. The news was confirmed by the singer himself on the “America Today” program, where he works as a panelist.

It is worth specifying that the artist has two other children from his previous commitments with Karla Tarazona and Melanie Martínez.

Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez are the parents of a girl. Photo: Instagram

Christian and Pamela celebrate 3 years of relationship

To date, Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco have a solid sentimental relationship and their third anniversary was celebrated on the program “América hoy”

“I know that she is the person I want to stay with. You gave me a home, which is the most complicated thing,” Domínguez said. “Standing here and with all this, I have verified that I am very much in love with you, my love,” Pamela replied.