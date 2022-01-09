When a new model debuts with the Cavallino on the nose, it is clear that any scheme could be subverted and any definition or label could become superfluous. It will be the same with Ferrari Thoroughbred, the first SUV from the Maranello-based car manufacturer that will mark the brand’s debut in the high-wheel segment. In spite of this, however, the Cavallino does not like the definition of SUV: already in the past there was talk of FUV, Ferrari Utility Vehicle, to underline how much this model will have a distinctive character and will be different from the presumed competition.

Starting with Lamborghini Urus. The super SUV of Sant’Agata Bolognese will be game force one of the great opponents of Ferrari Purosangue, with the sales of the Toro model representing a bet won by the Bolognese factory. The rivalry between the two brands will also arrive in the SUV segment and in Maranello they seem to be willing to put the record straight away, with an engine range capable of guaranteeing greater power and above all better performance than the Urus. From this point of view, therefore, Ferrari should opt for electrified solutions, with six and eight cylinders, thus guaranteeing a wider offer. The V8, which already offers a hybrid version thanks to the expertise of the SF90 Stradale or the new V6 that debuted on the 296 GTB. In both cases we would try to give full electric autonomy greater than the super sports cars. Waiting around the V12 then that it could be introduced in a second phase.

At the moment we have no official information even on what the Ferrari Purosangue will look like: from the spy photos, many of which depict the forklifts that used the Maserati Levante bodywork, we know that it will be a four-door SUV coupe, with those rear that could have an opening against the wind and with a lowered trim, also accentuated by the sloping roof line. The truncated tail should then underline the highly sporty soul. Ferrari Purosangue will be at the center of the celebrations for the brand’s 75th anniversary, with the preview expected to take place already this year and the market debut scheduled for 2023.