The northern Chinese city of Tianjin recommended on Sunday (9) its 14 million inhabitants to stay at home while carrying out mass Covid tests after detecting several cases, some of them of the omicron variant, state media reported.

Tianjin, a major port city about 150 km southeast of Beijing, has become a new area of ​​concern for health officials after reporting more than 20 cases of Covid-19 in recent days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the commission. national health.

There are at least two cases of the omicron variant and 15 infections in schools, according to state media.

Tianjin launched a mass testing campaign on Sunday and urged residents to stay at or close to home to facilitate detection tests.

Chinese authorities have already faced a larger outbreak in the northwestern city of Xi’an.

The draconian zero-tolerance measures applied by the Asian giant against the coronavirus, including strict confinements and immediate mass testing, have generated criticism.

According to official data, since the beginning of the pandemic, China has recorded only 100,000 cases and 4,636 deaths.

