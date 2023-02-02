If 2022 was a new year of records for Ferrari2023 also promises to be full of novelties, not only from the point of view of numbers but also from that of new models. On the occasion of the release of last year’s financial results, the Maranello car manufacturer anticipated the arrival of four new cars that will expand the Prancing Horse range. The CEO Benedetto Vigna did not go into detail about what could be the new supercars ready to debut in 2023 but by analyzing the sightings of the prototypes of the last few months we can hypothesize what will be some of the new models that could be unveiled shortly .

Among these should be the Ferrari SF90 Evolution, the Special Version of the 1,000 HP plug-in hybrid super sports car and above all the Ferrari Roma Spider, an open-top variant of the elegant 2+ coupé from Maranello. Finally, the Prancing Horse could also decide to unveil a road version of the 499P in 2023, the hypercar that decreed the Modena brand’s return to the WEC. It is difficult to hypothesize what the fourth model could be but we feel like excluding the first electric Ferrari which could make its official debut in 2024.

As for the Cavallino neumes in 2022, total deliveries amounted to 13,221 units, up 18.5% compared to 2021, and net revenues amounted to 5,095 million euros, up 19.3% compared to the previous year. But these are just some of Ferrari’s record numbers, to which must be added an EBIDTA of 1,773 million euros, up 15.8% on the previous year, and an EBIT of 1,227 million euros, up by 14.1% compared to 2021, with margins of 34.8% and 24.1% respectively in 2022. On balance, net income reached 939 million euros, which means that diluted per share it is equal to 5.09 euro. Going back to the increase in registrations, it was Ferrari who drove this record-breaking trend Portofino M and the SF90 family, as well as the acceleration phase of the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione. But that’s not all: deliveries of the Monza SP1 and SP2 actually decreased compared to the previous year and ended in the first quarter of last year, while deliveries of the first Daytona SP3 began in the fourth quarter.