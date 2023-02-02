So Allegri before the quarter-final win against Lazio: “The most difficult moment of my career as a coach? It’s a new experience for everyone: we have to live it in the best possible way, trying to do the best we can because it’s a duty we have towards the club, towards the fans and above all towards ourselves. Are you resigned towards Pogba? No, there shouldn’t be resignation. We’re sorry because we thought we had Paul available to give us playing time and instead that’s not the case. Unfortunately, I’m things that happen when a player comes back from six months, almost nine, of inactivity. It takes a little patience, he’s working well to try to return as soon as possible, but this is temporarily not possible. Let’s see in the next few days but how did I Said you have to navigate by sight”.