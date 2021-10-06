What do a McLaren F1, an Aston Martin Zagato, a Ferrari 476 GT and a Lancia Delta Integrale have in common? Apparently nothing, other than the fact that they were all part of the car collection of Mr Bean, or rather Rowan Atkinson, English actor and comedian known in particular for his interpretation of the clumsy character who made him famous even in our country. Atkinson has always been passionate about the world of four wheels, so much so that he has several supercars inside his garage.

Starting right from a McLaren F1 of 1997 that the actor sold 5 years ago, managing to obtain 8 million pounds, a much higher figure than the one with which he had bought the Woking car given that Mr Bean’s face had been the protagonist of two accidents driving the English supercar. In 2014, the actor bought a Bentley Mulsanne Birkin Edition in addition to a 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage and a 2002 Honda NSX. In addition to the aforementioned Aston Martin Zagato and Ferrari 476 GT, the Atkinson garage housed a Lancia Delta Integrale, a Bugatti Veyron, several Mercedes models and even a Renault 5 GT Turbo.

In an interview with GQ, the famous British actor later confessed which car will never be present in his car collection, namely a Porsche. Mr Bean’s face explained his reasons, however underlining his appreciation for the German carmaker’s cars but not for their owners: “I have no problems with Porsches. They are wonderful machines. I don’t go around saying that Porsches are a bunch of dung but I know I could never live owning one. Somehow the people who own Porsche models – and I wish them no harm – are not, I think, my type of people. “