There could not have been a better debut for Juventus in the group stage of the new Women’s Champions League. Mission accomplished on the Servette field: a 0-3 in Switzerland that rewards a growing performance and excellent management over the length of ninety minutes.

MANY WASTE – Montemurro is already surprising from the formation choices, lowering the average age of the team on the field with Bonfantini and Staskova from the first minute in attack in place of Bonansea and Girelli. Gama not at its best, Salvai commands the defense with the captain’s armband on his arm. The bianconere were immediately dangerous with a poisonous cross from Rosucci, while the teammates in the area were not very receptive. Around the quarter of an hour Juve tries with the outside players, first Lundorf (who will try again ten minutes later) and then Boattin: weak conclusions. So the first central action that at 25 ‘can unlock the match: Caruso filters for Bonfantini, who is landed in the air; from the spot Staskova seeks precision but Pereira rejects, unchanged result.

JUVE ADVANTAGE – The goal arrives in the 36th minute with an insertion by Caruso who turns a perfect assist from Boattin on the fly: a great goal for the freshly renewed midfielder in Juventus. The Servette, up to this moment not at all dangerous, entrusts the reaction to a conclusion from a distance by Mendes, smashed for a corner by Peyraud-Magnin. While Hurtig blatantly misses the doubling ball on a cross from Boattin before the break. The attacker tries to recover at the start of the second half, Pereira denies her the goal again.

THE OTHER NETWORKS – The doubling finally comes in the 65th minute, built by Staskova who defends the ball between two opponents and serves in the Hurting space: 0-2 Juve. The Swiss, however, do not stand by and immediately build the clearest action of their match: Padilla Bidas escapes from Boattin’s marking and hits the post with a header, a thrill for the Juventus rearguard. Montemurro introduces fresh forces, Cernoia rewards him three minutes after his entry into the field: minute 71, left foot from twenty meters impregnable and third ball in the bag. Staskova would also have the opportunity to drop the poker twice, Pereira saves for a corner by remaining lucid, and will do it again a third time on a shot from Boattin. Final minutes under management: and first three points in the Champions League standings for the Juventus players, who will face Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium next Wednesday.

October 6, 2021

