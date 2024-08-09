An up-and-down 2024

In the first part of the championship, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc seemed to be the second force in the constructors’ and drivers’ championship, behind Red Bull and Max Verstappen. However, the Reds were unable to keep up with their rivals and in the last races McLaren and Mercedes seemed to be able to better realize the potential of their cars. And Charles Leclerc was the mirror of this slowdown, with 138 points scored in the first 8 races and only 39 in the following 6.

Push to the max

After the summer break, Ferrari hopes to make further progress compared to recent performances and the entire team is united and focused under the direction of Frederic Vasseur.

In an interview given to the Belgians of Rtbf, Charles Leclerc he reiterated the excellent relationship with the team principal: “With Fred it’s nice because you don’t need many words to understand each other.. We’ve known each other for a long time and we’re very direct, we don’t waste time. I think it’s positive, we work very well together. We are in a difficult situation for the team and we are not happy about it. But we are doing everything we can to try to get back in front.”

Team Order Chapter

It is no mystery that in these three and a half years Leclerc and Sainz have had some friction, which however have not left any repercussions on their relationship. Leclerc explained: “Team order? Finding a balance is not easy, because we all worked hard to get here. So It’s normal that sometimes there is friction, because there will always be times when there will be heated battles between teammates.”

And in relation to Sainz he underlined: “I think McLaren handled the situation between Norris and Piastri in Hungary well. I flew with them to Belgium and everything was fine. The same thing happened in the past between me and Carlos Sainz. We didn’t agree with what happened on the track and we discussed it afterwards. Adrenaline isn’t always handled in the best way. And sometimes radio communications seem much more hectic than they actually are.“, concluded Leclerc with a smile.