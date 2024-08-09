More precisely, it is emphasized that Alan Wake 2 is not yet generating royalties for the studio. In short, Remedy is continuing to collect royalties from Control and Alan Wake Remastered, but not from its latest game. It is not for nothing that it reported an operating loss of 3.2 million euros, still a better result than last year.

Remedy Entertainment has released its latest financial report, covering the period from January to June 2024, revealing a very interesting and disconcerting piece of data on Alan Wake 2: Hasn’t Made Him a Dime Yet .

When will he earn something?

Remedy also pointed out that Alan Wake 2 hasn’t yet earned back all the money it spent on development and marketingalthough it seems that it won’t be long before he succeeds.

Additionally, the Night Springs expansion has received rave reviews from the press and fans alike, as the developers continue to work diligently on the second expansion, The Lake House. A launch window has not yet been confirmed for the latter.

In short, despite critical acclaim and the possibility of it becoming The Game Awards’ Game of the Year, Alan Wake 2 still appears weak in terms of overall salesto the chagrin of those who have been asking for years for an official sequel to the first Alan Wake. Unfortunately, it is evident how similar productions are struggling more and more on the market, even when faced with very high quality, as in this case.

For the rest we remind you that Alan Wake 2 is available for PC, Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. If you want to know more, read our review.