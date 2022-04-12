Five podiums in three races, including two victories, and momentary leadership in both the drivers and constructors standings. 2022 couldn’t have started better for the Ferrari and for Charles Leclercabsolute protagonists of this start of the championship with an F1-75 that is making a difference on direct competition, above all on a Red Bull which, with the exception of the victory in Saudi Arabia, is instead experiencing a moment of severe crisis from the point of view of reliability (there are already three retirements, adding the problems of Verstappen and Perez). In any case, the world championship is still in its infancy after all, and moreover still foresees 20 races between now and November in what promises to be the richest calendar of GPs in the history of the Circus.

Also for this reason, despite the 49 points advantage over the Anglo-Austrian team, Leclerc prefers to avoid sleeping on his laurels in this particular moment in his favor, so much so that he does not want to underestimate what could be the threatening return of Red Bull with the developments of RB18 starting from the slimming treatment planned for Imola: “I know I have a car that is capable of winning and I don’t really need to overdo it or do something extremely special and spectacular to get places. – the Monegasque commented to the press after the Australian GP – I just have to do my job. So the mentality is a bit different this year, but keeping up with Red Bull in terms of development will not be easy. In any case, the same team that made this car will work on development, so I’m confident. There is no reason for us to be at a disadvantage because the guys from Maranello did a great job with the F1-75. There are some developments on the way, and I am confident they will go in the right direction. I wouldn’t focus too much on others, but only on ourselves ”.