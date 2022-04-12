“I’m a women’s clothing designer. And I never could have imagined that we would have sewn such products.” These are the words of Yana Belayeva, Ukrainian designer who founded her own fashion brand in 2013. Before the war, her team, between Nikolaev and Odessa, made clothing and accessories, women’s collections of haute couture, a constant presence of the Ukrainian fashion week. Now, her seamstresses no longer just sew dresses, skirts and blouses, but military clothing for the Ukrainian army.

And they did it working for free (almost all the employees remained in Ukraine), sewing the military vests by hand, exhausting the stocks of fabric they had donated. “We do not complain, we are proud to be able to help those who defend the country“, reads Yana Belayeva’s Facebook page. The rest of the production stopped, the brand has supported itself so far by continuing to sell stocks of products in stock and this is how it has managed to move forward with the ongoing war, thanks also to solidarity of customers who have nevertheless continued to purchase those items available.

But above all, to support its business and the country, Yana Belayeva created a collection of ‘patriotic’ t-shirts for sale at 850 hryvnia and which can be ordered online, “so that all girls in the world can get to know the Ukrainian brand. We all believe in our victory”. An appeal to peace lovers from all over the world to support the brand and Ukraine by purchasing these handcrafted t-shirts with the symbols of peace in the colors of Ukraine, yellow and blue.

Yana Belayeva stores in Odessa and Nikolaev are now open only by appointment and with great difficulty. On social media, the brand posts photos of spring collections inspired by the Ukrainian tradition, in colors and lines. Spring, a season “that we imagined in a very different way”, writes Yana Belayeva who, however, does not lose hope. “We are confident that very soon each of us will be wearing her lovely spring look again to go for a stroll through the peaceful streets of our native Ukraine.”