The brand Ferrari is increasingly oriented towards development in terms of electronics, thanks to the new management structure approved by the board of directors and launched by the current CEO Benedetto Vigna. The CEO, who arrived in Maranello from STMicroelectronics, has retained some key roles (including that of Mattia Binotto as manager of the GES). Several new executives will now report directly to Vigna, in what becomes an even more specifically oriented structure towards the electrical transition.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi will be in charge of product development (Chief Product Development Officer); has been working for Ferrari since 2002, with a career that developed between production and Sports Management, where he was in charge of the supply chain.

Ernesto Lasalandra he was appointed Chief Research & Development Officer: like Vigna, he too comes from STMicroelectronics, where he was the general manager in the same sector. It will bring over 20 years of ‘electronic’ experience to the Maranello automotive format. His deputy will be Philippe Krief, formerly of Ferrari.

Silvia Gabrielli he will head the data and digital sector (Chief Digital & Data Officer); has been with Ferrari since 2019, and previously worked at Microsoft and other IT companies.

Davide Abate will take over the reins of the infrastructures (Chief Technologies & Infrastructures Officer), in order to align and optimize the relationship between development and production, improving processes. Abate has been with Ferrari since 2012, and was already Head of Technologies.

Pisces Angel is another executive coming from STMicroelectronics: he will be in charge of the ‘quality’ (Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer), securing the best partnerships. In the previous company he developed 20 years of experience in financial and product planning.

Andrea Antichi was appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer; he was previously Head of Vehicle, and has been with Ferrari since 2006.

Marco Lovati will continue to be Chief Internal Audit Officer, and the same will apply to Sabina Fasciolo, Chief Compliance Officer. In summary, Vigna will directly refer to product development and research and development, digital transformation, technologies, product quality, production, Internal Audit and Compliance.

The roles that already reported to the CEO will remain in place: Charlie Turner (Communication), Flavio Manzoni (Design), Antonio Picca Piccon (Financial Services), Mattia Binotto (GES), Michele Antoniazzi (Human Resources), Carlo Daneo (Legal Affairs) and Enrico Galliera (Marketing).

Benedetto Vigna will also have the interim role for the diversification of the brand. He has declared: “We want to push our boundaries in all areas where the Ferrari brand is involved, developing technology with our uniqueness. Our new organization will make us improve in terms of agility, an essential requirement to take advantage of the opportunities that will come in a sector that is evolving very quickly.“.