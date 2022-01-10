It has been more than a year since the adoption of Cloud, the dog of the well-known food blogger Benedetta Rossi. How has the little dog become today? It looks incredibly similar to Nuvola!

After Nuvola’s death, Benedetta and her husband Marco had decided not to open the doors of their hearts and their home to another animal. The old dog had given them 17 years of love. But see it die and suffer so, it was devastating.

But the couple had no idea that life had made another decision for them. One day, while Marco was checking his mail, he came across a post of appeals of an animal rights association. Looking at the photos, he noticed a puppy that was identical in Nuvola when he was little and the most amazing thing was that his name was Cloud. Do you know what translated means? That’s right, just cloud.

Cloud adoption

Guided by her instincts, the flood blogger’s husband decided to call and ask for information. All the puppies, except Cloud, had been adopted. A sign of fate?

In the end, Benedetta and Marco went to get him. From that day on, their life is full again. The little dog has grown up and looks more and more like Nuvola. The images on social media, every time, are a heartbreaking.

Fans, who lovingly followed the story of the sick dog and watched him die in the arms of his loving human parents, today they smile with each new post. Cloud is always present in every moment, in every experience. He is always next to his mother Benedetta and father Marco and he really looks like the reincarnation of Nuvola.

Benedetta Rossi is one of the most loved faces by the Italian public. Everyone appreciates his simplicity, his being a genuine and spontaneous person and also the way he is loves animals.