“What excites me most is to see the Formula 1 team return to the top, thanks to our talented drivers and the F1-75, which has proven to be reliable and up to the highest challenge”: Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna during the meeting with financial analysts, following the presentation of the quarterly data.

“The greatest satisfaction of seeing our hard work start paying off is mine and that of the whole team.” With Charles Leclerc leading the World Championship thanks to the successes in Bahrain and Australia and second in Saudi Arabia, while the team leads the Constructors. And the new successes in F1 are added to those with covered wheels: “In GT races – observed the CEO – we are consolidating the great performance of last year with several victories already obtained. It is important to underline that the motorsport seasons have just begun, and we will continue to fight race after race with ambition and humility. Attention to detail and continuous learning will be the key to how the season unfolds. We are also on track for our return to the top class FIA WEC from 2023, which will have its highlight in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race in which many great chapters of our automotive history have been played. It is a competition that represents another opportunity for us to fight at the highest level by pushing the boundaries of technology on the track and then transferring it to the next generation of Ferrari road cars “.