While Netflix reports losing users, other streaming platforms, such as Paramount+, posted a strong first quarter this year. In this way, Paramount has revealed that part of the success achieved by its service is thanks to the great reception of the series Haloconsidering it a “great worldwide success”.

Through a presentation focused on the performance of Paramount + during the first quarter of 2022, Bob Bakish, CEO of this company, revealed quite positive numbers and favorable growth for this service. The executive mentioned that the popularity of the series of Halo, 1883 Y Star Trek: Picard They played a fundamental role between January and March of this year.

Paramount+ saw tremendous growth last quarter, gaining 6.8 million subscribers., bringing their total to 40 million. Streaming service revenue also grew 148% to $585 million in the first quarter. This was what Bakish commented on it:

“The past three months have once again demonstrated the power and potential of Paramount’s unique assets and the company’s continued momentum. Our strategy is working and our execution is strong as we remain focused on delivering a great experience for consumers and an attractive financial model for our shareholders.”

Considering that the series Halo was renewed for a second season, even before the premiere of the first, it should not be a surprise to hear that Paramount has faith in this project. Let’s just hope that everything goes according to the plan of this company. On related topics, we already know when it will arrive sonic the hedgehog 2 to this platform. Similarly, 343 Industries does not agree with halo-infinite.

The Halo series has been quite entertaining, although there are clearly mistakes in it, mainly talking about its visual style, there is no denying that this production has quality, and its success is more than deserved.

Via: dead line