The excellent start to the season of the Ferrari in this 2022 – one victory and two double podiums in the first two races – he gave hope to an environment back from disappointing seasons, in which the very victory of a single race was to be considered a difficult goal. Previously, under the direction of team principal Maurizio Arrivabene – in the two-year period 2017/2018 – the Cavallino had first seemed able to fight for the title with Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel, only to surrender to the overwhelming power of the Mercede, due to errors of the German himself and not only. Subsequently, with Mattia Binotto who took over from Arrivabene in 2019, the Scuderia’s competitiveness has dropped further, so much so that every fight for the championship has been postponed for 2022, coinciding with the revolution in the technical regulations.

Now that the new era of F1 has begun, Ferrari have started off on the right foot, with the Leclerc-Sainz duo appearing to have abruptly canceled a very complex recent period for racing. Red. Engineer Binotto, a member of the Maranello team since 1995 and direct witness to all the ups and downs experienced by the team, is convinced of this: “I think maintaining the level of development over the course of a season is always a challenge – explained the Italian-Swiss manager as reported by the site racingnews365.com – not just for us, but for all teams. But it is also true that our competitors are very strong in this and have proven to be very competitive, while Ferrari, in the opportunities presented in 2017 and 2018, it lost some ground with development. Since then, regarding the design of our car – he added – we have improved our tools, such as the wind tunnel, the methodologies, the process and the simulator. I think that today we are much better preparedcompared to the past, to do adequate work, as well as in development “.

In conclusion, still with regard to the work carried out by Ferrari, Binotto has however expressed some concerns limited to the budget capwhich could reserve decisive implications for the fight for the title: “We must also add that today, compared to previous years – he highlighted – we have to respect a budget limit, which will affect the rate of development. This will be a key element for the world championship, and for this reason we will have to keep a strict control ”.