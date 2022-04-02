“Boy, why didn’t you learn anything? Look at the Dieter. He even has a car.” That’s what “Die Ärzte” sing in their song “Junge”. Leonie Feuerbach looked for examples of such educational decline in families – and how those affected deal with it. She found a man in his early forties who works in a job center in a town in Upper Bavaria and lives in a granny flat in his parents’ house in the suburbs. He, the doctor’s son, hasn’t graduated from high school, hasn’t studied and has difficulties finding his own apartment with his income. With his educational biography he is more or less at peace; he enjoys his job. Despite the physical proximity, he keeps contact with his parents as small as possible so as not to let himself be dragged down by the dominant way of the father and the adapted way of the mother. The two could get away from her performance thinking don’t vacate, says Peter. They often seemed to him like two strangers who didn’t speak the same language as he did.

Reading educates. That’s an old saying – and with a view to your career, it’s probably not wrong either. But how do you get as much enlightening reading as possible into your head as quickly as possible? Maximilian John tried to find an answer to this question: In times of digitization, the ethos of lifelong learning is often sought. It is no longer enough to use skills acquired in the course of school and studies. Constant training is necessary for a successful career. Martin Wollmann, who has been active in the management of Lidl Austria for many years, writes in an article on Linkedin about reading: “Many successful CEOs read 50 books a year. And you?” Well, there aren’t that many, especially not when you have a lot to do with work and there’s also a family. Well there is Various tips to increase reading efficiency, which John also lists in his text, from “Speed ​​Reading” to Blinklist. But somehow, in the end, it seems to me to be primarily a question of interest and discipline. But read for yourself.

For example, the conversation that Livia Gerster had with the Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany: Andriy Melnyk is hated by many politicians. Because he tells them the truth straight to their face. It’s not like he enjoys it. He is sorry if he hurts others. “I’m just a human being, not a Melnykomat”, he says and shrugs his shoulders. “Or a Mülleromat,” he adds, because Melnyk’s name is Müller, and Melnyk never stops translating his world to the Germans. “I think,” says the ambassador, “in Kyiv people think: If the Germans complain, they will at least notice us.” After all, there are more than 200 ambassadors in Berlin. But only one that everyone knows.

