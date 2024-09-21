Ferrari disaster

From the opportunity to attack the front row to starting from the fifth row on a track where overtaking is very difficult. Charles Leclerc He did not go beyond ninth place in qualifying for the Singapore GP.

Q3 at Marina Bay opened with Carlos Sainz who hit the wall at the exit of the final corner as he was launching himself. The red flag gave the drivers just one lap to position themselves on one of the most important grids of the year. Charles Leclerc did not respect the track limits at Turn 2 because his tyres were too cold and so in turn he did not go beyond the fifth row, although it should be noted that the time set would not have placed him higher than seventh position.

The problem was an error in the tyre temperature. Leclerc left the pits with the tyres already out of the window and it was impossible to warm them up: “The tyres weren’t even 50% ready – Leclerc told the microphones of Sky Sports – I don’t even know how many degrees they were at after exiting the pits on the front. I don’t know why, It happened once and it had to happen in Q3 in Singapore on the last available attempt. I tried to do everything I could to get the tyres up to temperature, but there was no way to get them higher, so I locked up in Turn 1. From that point on it was a disaster, so I’m very disappointed because we do all the preparation in the world to get to Q3 and we find ourselves with a problem like this. In Q3 we had the potential to do 1st or 2nd, we just had to take risks that I couldn’t take also because the tyres were cold. I’m very disappointed and I prefer not to talk about tomorrow. The disappointment is high and we know that in Singapore qualifying is everything, so the hopes of winning tomorrow are low. Let’s see, tomorrow I will have definitely done a reset and I will be back to 100%, but I’m really disappointed“.