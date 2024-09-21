There are several movies out right now. The Lord of the Rings in development. One of these will be live action, and promises to show us the events of Gollum prior to Peter Jackson’s original trilogy. Multiple actors who worked on these films have expressed their desire to participate in this feature film. Now, Orlando Bloom has joined this group..

Bloom, who played Legolas in the films The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, has expressed his desire to resume this role in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Although it is not entirely certain how this could be possible. This is what he had to say about it:

“I really don’t know what [están planeando]I spoke to Andy [Serkis] And he said they were thinking about how to do things. I thought, ‘How would that work?’ And he said, ‘Well, AI!’ And I said, ‘Oh, okay!’ It was a pretty magical moment in my life, and it’s one of those things where there’s no downside.”

In the books, Gollum’s quest is carried out by Aragorn on Gandalf’s instructions. Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen have expressed interest in reprising these roles. However, In the case of Legolas and Bloom, this would have to be something completely original, something that Peter Jackson doesn’t always get right.

We can only wait to see what will happen with this film in the future.. In related topics, here you can check out the trailer for the movie The War of the Rohirrim. Similarly, this is how the second season of The Rings of Power.

Via: Variety