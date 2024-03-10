Dark Phoenix shines in all its evil power in the flaming cosplay realized by Lada Lyumoswho once again confirmed his passion for the world of superheroes, both Marvel and DC.

Black and red second skin style costume, band on the waist, red hair and flames coming out of the hands, the Russian model has created this time too a great jobboth for posing and for post-processing effects.

Speaking of the mutant supergroup, have you seen the Italian trailer for X-Men '97, the animated series coming out on Disney+ on March 20th?