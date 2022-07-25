Double French triumph in the Pirelli Trophy thanks to Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB Fast) in the Am category, who continue their march at the top of their respective general rankings.

Two German successes, however, in the Shell Cup, with Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) in the Am category.

Pirelli Trophy

John Wartique (FML – D2P) and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) try at the start to undermine the poleman Doriane Pin, but the French defends herself with determination and then progressively lengthens the advantage over her pursuers until they pass under the checkered flag first, with the best lap time in 1’43 “093.

The challenge behind the leader was thrilling, with the drivers regrouped even by the entrance to the Safety Car to allow the restoration of the track, dirty due to a leak of liquid.

John Wartique has the better of the place of honor, able to overtake the young Finn Luka Nurmi during the final lap.

Fourth place for Conrad Laursen (Formula Racing) and fifth for Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), who also benefited from the exit of Eliseo Donno (Formula Racing), author of another convincing performance. Starting from the back of the grid, former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil finished fifth after a comeback of nine positions.

He also plays the French anthem for the Pirelli Am Trophy awards, with Ange Barde obtaining her seventh victory of the season starting from pole position, as well as setting the best time trial and conquering the relative extra point.

Accompanying him on the podium are once again Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), who swap positions with respect to Race 1.

Shell Cup

Franz Engstler completes his perfect round on the home circuit with another victory, obtained after a race always conducted in first position and ended with an advantage of almost 8 seconds on the closest rival, in addition to the best lap performance in 1’44 “368.

Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) is undermining the top of the race at the start, starting sixth and able thanks to an excellent starting point to reach second place, which must however yield to Alessandro Giovanelli (Rossocorsa), able to complete the overtaking that earned him another podium in his debut weekend in the Ferrari Challenge.

After a tenacious defense of third place, Gostner ends up in the head-tail right in the last lap, giving the go-ahead to Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) and Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), fourth.

Christian Herdt-Wipper in the Coppa Shell Am also repeats the success of Race 1. The German driver, who started from third position on the grid, took advantage of poleman Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport) off the track in the early stages to take the lead. , which he keeps up to the checkered flag, also recording the best time of the day.

Accompanying him on the podium are Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), second, and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), third. Fourth place for Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile), able to gain ten positions from his place on the grid.

Trofeo Pirelli rankings

After her triumphant fourth round in Germany, Doriane Pin is now 29 points clear of second in the overall standings, Belgian John Wartique, and 40 points over third, Luka Nurmi.

The gap also widens for the leader of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ange Barde, who now leads with 59 points over Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) and 67 over Nicolò Rosi.

Coppa Shell standings

Thanks to the two victories of the weekend and the additional points for the two pole positions and the two fastest laps, Franz Engstler extends in the general classification, where he now boasts 26 points ahead of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), forced to retire in the course of the first lap of Race 2. Roman Ziemian climbs to third place, 30 points from the top.

The advantage of Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) in the Shell Am Cup ranking is reduced, where in second place, with a gap of 10 points, is Joakim Olander, who in turn precedes Christian Herdt- Wipper.

Next appointment

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe is back in action in September, with the fifth round scheduled from 16 to 18 at the English circuit of Silverstone, coinciding with the last season of the British series.