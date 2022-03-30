Hunting for titles. Filed the success of Michelle Gatting (Iron Lynx), the first woman to win the title of Ferrari champion Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the expectation is growing to identify who will register their name in the roll of honor. High expectations for Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) who picked up the baton from the Danish champion, and for the young Finnish Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), reigning world champion of the Trofeo Pirelli and already capable, last year, of break several records of earliness. The Belgian John Wartique (FML – D2P) will instead try to give continuity to last year’s performances that have led him on several occasions to the top step of the podium. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, world champion Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) starts with the underdogs but will have to deal with the fearsome Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST) and Omar Jackson (Kessel Racing). In the Shell Cup, reigning champion Ernst Kirchmayr absent, his 2021 rival, the American expert James Weiland (Rossocorsa), is the obligatory favorite although the German Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), the Belgian Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), the Polish Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) and the champion of the Shell Am Cup, the Monegasque Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) will do battle. A welcome return to the series for the Gostner family (CDP) with Corinna, Manuela and Thomas competing in the Coppa Shell, while David will compete in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. In the Coppa Shell Am, historically the scene of exciting duels between gentlemen drivers engaged at the wheel of 488s Challenge Evo, the world champion Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) will try to confirm his supremacy from the attacks of the Italians Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) and the Swedes Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport) and Joakim Olander (Autoropa team).

New faces. As usual, the entrants to the series will be divided into four classes, according to their experience and level of competitiveness: Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am. Six drivers will compete for the first time in the European championship, with four making their absolute debut in the single-brand. The Portuguese Andujar Pulido (Formula Racing), will be at the start in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, the German Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and the Austrian Andreas König (Scuderia GT) will compete in the Shell Cup, while the English Mark Bailey (Scuderia Monte -Carlo) in the Coppa Shell Am. At the first in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, instead, the Mexican Luis Perusquia (Rossocorsa) and Andrew Gilbert (Kessel Racing), previously engaged in the North America and Asia Pacific series.

30 years. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, a 348 Challenge will be exhibited, which was the first to be used in the series. The special feature of the car is the conversion kit which, once disassembled, allows the car to be brought back to the road configuration. The 348 Challenge’s V8 engine produced 320 horsepower, about twenty more than the road car, and the brakes were also enhanced.

Timetables. The event program includes free practice on Friday, while the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell qualifications will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 to 10:15. The Trofeo Pirelli race will start at 1:20 pm and the Coppa Shell race at 3:50 pm. In both cases, there are 30 minutes between the traffic lights going out and the checkered flag. Qualifying and races will be broadcast live and free of charge with commentary in English on the Ferrari Youtube channel, while in Italy the races will be broadcast on the Sky platform.



