The pandemic seems to be about to pass, the situation between Russia and Ukraine seems to be about to resolve itself, so maybe we will be able to resume traveling as we did until 2019, but what are they? the top 5 tech things to have on the go and which we should never do without? Obviously this except the obvioussuch as chargers, power banks and headphones / headphones, will be more like a guide on objects that, once purchased, you will realize that you can no longer do without it.

Travel gadgets have come a long way from the first models of adapters, to when our parents / grandparents carried a separate suitcase only of “accessories”, today with technology and innovation, there are so many travel accessories to make your holiday more pleasant, organized and fun thanof all, picking the top 5 tech things to have was quite difficult, however with that in mind, I’ve decided to include the ones that might actually turn your journey around, leaving the obvious aside.

5. A Tile so you don’t miss a thing

In my opinion, the first object of the top 5 tech things to have on the go is precisely a Tileor a tracker available in various sizes and in various colors that will always accompany you wherever you go.

If you are one of those people who always lose things like their phone, keys or wallet, know that the Tile could really be a godsend. As I told you it is available in various sizes, and I personally have 3, one Slim Tile that I have placed inside my portfolio, a Tile Pro to the house keys, and a Tile Mate to the car keys.

The most beautiful and convenient thing is that you can connect them all to theTile’s free app via Bluetooth (unfortunately the range is limited, 76 meters for the Slim and Mate, and 120 for the Pro), however, being the “grandfather” of the Air Tag, it will have a very similar function, that is, it will be able to interface with the Tiles of other users, so in case another user finds yours, by scanning a QR code he can get in touch with you.

The dimensions of the three trackers of this top 5 tech things to have are really small, as are the prices, in the case of the Slim Tile we will deal with 8.5 x 5.4 x 0.2 cm and a price of ~ € 33 (now on sale) on Amazonthe Tile Mate what can be used as a keychain instead it has the dimensions of 38 x 38 x 7 mm and a price of € 24 on Amazonfinally the Tile Pro, my favoritewith removable battery, can be used as a keychain, has the size 5.9 x 3.4 x 0.8 cm and a price of ~ € 35 (now on offer) on Amazon.

4. A portable scale to avoid surprises at check-in

Who hasn’t happened to go on vacation, stock up on new items, maybe even some little thoughts for friends and relatives, do the impossible to make everything fit inside the suitcase and then, arrived at check-in, collide with the bitter reality where the weight is higher than that expected by the companyand in that case if you find a person understanding, you have time to settle, otherwise you have to pay the penalty.

Here, if it has never happened to you, I’m glad you didn’t have to go through this trauma, otherwise you know well the anxiety of having to open the suitcases, move things, etc..etc .., that’s why, how they say, prevention is better than cure, and in this top 5 tech things to have, a suitcase scale could not be missing.

The product in question is the one I use personally, it is small, light, convenient, but don’t expect who knows what quality materials, however it does its job, and has even survived a trip in the hold (forgotten inside, in the external pocket) , what about, now on Amazon costs just over € 10a deal!

3. A bluetooth speaker to enliven the days

As for Portable Speakers, everyone has their preferences, however, in this top 5 tech things to have, it could not be missing absolutely.

Although he is one of those who can not stand who does not have headphones that have a good soundproof system, it cannot be said that he is not a fan of music, indeed, my speakers can never be missing in my travel backpackor in that of my girlfriend, also because when maybe you are in a hotel room, to relax there is nothing better than playing good musicand there are rarely “home-offered” implants.

In my case I opted for the Soundcore Flare 2 by Ankerof which you can find our review, in my opinion a product with not too excessive dimensions but which at the same time allows you to have a good size / performance compromise, at the moment you can find it on Amazon at a cost of € 80.

2. An eReader device

If you love to read and always carry a few books with you, in case you have to go on a long journey it could be a bit of a problem due to the fact that you have to find a compromise, more books and less clothes, or leave some books behind? In this top 5 tech things to have, a solution to this could not be missing, namely a eReader.

Honestly, although there are certainly cheaper Kindles, or in general cheaper eReaders and other brands, my Kindle Paperwhite has been with me on every journey for almost 10 years, especially since I found a way to upload the PDF files to it (here the guide in case you need it).

The dimensions are minimal, lo screen is of high qualityclear and above all with non-invasive or blinding lighting, not to mention the e-ink display. Just at the thought of being able to travel carrying all the books you want, while sitting by the pool (yes, it is splashproof) without the fear of protecting the book from splashes, it’s relaxing, then maybe add a cup of tea in the evening at the hotel before going to bed after a day out and about … rightfully in the top 5 tech things to have on the go.

The kindle Paperwhite of the eleventh generation you find it on Amazon to the cost of 149 €.

1. An international shipper

I am well aware that I said I would not include the magazines, however I had not considered the fact that new generation devices no longer include wall plugsalso it is not said that the trip is in Europe, so you would need an adapter, at this point then among the 5 tech things to have, why not put a “universal” charger?

This small charger is the ideal solution for any trip, thanks also to the interchangeable socketa bit’ like that of Apple’s laptop chargers.

This little gadget from this top 5 tech things to have could turn out to be your clean, simple, electronic Swiss Army knife with two USB Type-C inputs and 3 plugs (UK, US, EU) interchangeable, you will never have to worry about where or how to charge your device, be it a mobile phone, a laptop (charge up to 40W) or other.

As for the price, it may be slightly above the standards, however having tried it firsthand I can assure you its reliability, at least as far as Italy and the United States are concerned. You find it on Amazon to the price of 39.99 €.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!