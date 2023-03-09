The farewell of the Head of Vehicle Concept of the redhead after 10 years leaves a void in Maranello. Her position remains open and, for gardening leave, she can only be filled by an internal figure, that’s why

He is already the second head of ‘weight’ to fall in the Ferrari F1 organization chart in 2023: after that of strategy manager Inaki Rueda, replaced by his right-hand man Ravin Jain, now David Sanchez, technician, leaves Maranello Frenchman for 10 years at Cavallino, who covered the role of Head of Vehicle Concept of the Scuderia.

In his position Sanchez, who has formally resigned, oversaw the coordination of the car, with attention to areas where to concentrate efforts and developments to advance the car and achieve improvements. An important, almost crucial role, like those that the French technician had held at Ferrari, where he had been both head of the aerodynamics department and Chief Engineer. At the moment, however, his box remains barred in the Ferrari staff and cannot be filled by another figure coming from outside: if there is a turnover, it will have to be carried out with a pawn already present in Maranello, as required by the 'gardening leave' '.

what is gardening — This ‘gardening’, literally break for gardening, is an agreement that prohibits an employee who leaves a company, whether by spontaneous resignation or dismissal, from forging links with other competing professional realities. Workers in this condition receive their pay packet as if they were still employed by the ‘old’ company, thus being forced to comply with various conditions such as secrecy and non-competition agreements. The ‘gardening’, a period in which the former employee can only devote himself to gardening, can last from 6 to 12 months after dismissal or resignation: a period, this, considered sufficient to avoid news leaks to rival teams that otherwise could benefit from the disclosure of industrial secrets.

Mattia Binotto, who was relieved of his position as Ferrari team principal to make way for Frederic Vasseur, is also in constant gardening, which is supposed to be quite long, given the relevance of the role covered. Reality, this of 'forced gardening', already experienced in the past by other key figures in F1, including Adrian Newey, the brilliant designer of Red Bull.