Also in China the passion for the tuning, and there is no shortage of examples of sports cars modified according to the tastes of enthusiasts at the Great Wall. In fact, tuner Zacoe recently showed the changes made to one Ferrari 488 GTBthe fruit of an obvious inspiration from the Dynasty Warriors video game series and the Chinese military culture.

Zacoe thus introduced a new one bodykit in carbon fiber, which it will produce in a very limited edition of five units. The bespoke aerodynamic components include one front splitter more pronounced, extensions for the side skirt and the rear diffuser, as well as a fixed rear spoiler, which is modeled after that of the 488 GT3 EVO. According to the Asian tuner, these parts reduce aerodynamic turbulence and improve heat management, but there is no way to verify these claims. In addition to the aesthetic parts with aerodynamic function, there is a new valvetronic exhaust system from Fi Exhaust, with additional carbon fiber used. There have been no changes to mechanical levelso it can be safely asserted that the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 remained original with over 660 horsepower to unleash without restraint.

Returning to historical quotations, the design is inspired by the war horse of a Chinese military general, the great leader Lü Bu. The legendary duo was mentioned in the novel The Three Kingdoms, one of the four great classics of Chinese literature; the carbon fiber parts of the car are reminiscent of the horse’s armor. Their shape is inspired by the complete equipment of Lü Bu, the Flying General, exactly as he was represented in the video game Dynasty Warriors 9.

Zacoe said the project was created to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. And since the horse is central to this work of tuning, it can be said that the tribute is not so far-fetched.

(images Zacoe / Carscoops)