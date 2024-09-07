Also in 2025, customers of the most exclusive Prancing Horse programs will have the opportunity to visit the circuits that have made the history of motorsport, combining dynamic activity on the track with special events in exclusive locations.

F1 Customers, Sport Prototypes Customers, XX Programme

The three programmes will share track appointments in a 2025 calendar that includes a total of seven rounds before the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, the venue of which will be announced soon.

The season will kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from February 6-9, continuing at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy (March 19-20) and Le Castellet, France (April 3-4).

The calendar therefore includes the prestigious events in Miami, United States of America (15-18 May), and at Fuji International Speedway, Japan (20-22 June), before returning to Europe, in Barcelona, ​​Spain (23-24 July) and Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (19-21 September), the last two rounds before the World Finals.

Jeddah (FRD), February 6-9

Monza, March 19-20

Le Castellet (Test), 3-4 April

Miami (FRD), May 15-18

Fuji (FRD), June 20-22

Barcelona, ​​July 23-24

Spa (FRD), 19-21 September

Ferrari World Finals, TBA