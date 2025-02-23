The young Bavarians lost the top game, but in a way their concept had fully worked because one of their best players had decided the game. The only problem is that you like to give your best players on the campus of the record champions so that they collect game practice, and on Saturday Lukas faster the opposing goalkeeper who had traveled with FC Schweinfurt. “You can’t enjoy that at all, at least not. You play against your teammates, ”he said after the Schweinfurter 2-1 success in the cabin gang, which is so well known to him. “Of course we won that we won. So, for Schweinfurt. ” In summer he comes back to Munich, at least the plan said. Last season he was still in the service of SC Freiburg II, then he was immediately transferred to Lower Franconia.

It is also quite possible that he no longer returns to Munich, because it is already 23 years old and is likely to seek challenges in professional football from now on. He has now contributed a little that the Bayern will not play in the third division. With his numerous parades like that in one-on-one with Guido dell’erba (10th) or Tarek Buchmann (36.). He narrowly missed a penalty shot from Emirhan Demircan, which he was annoyed before the execution, which was why it was again exciting.

But in the final phase it became apparent how much faster has already learned. Again and again he delayed the kick -off, put the ball a meter several times a meter in front of the five -meter line, probably in the secret hope of being whistled back and make up for even more time. When asked about this, the youngster replied rather emotionless: “I have to concentrate on the discount, I take the time I need.” Schweinfurt’s coach Victor Kleinhenz summed it up with their training concept in a way: “At Bayern, Lukas not only learned a lot in terms of goalkeeper in terms of goalkeeper, but also simply this winning mentality. We benefit extremely from this. “

Ascent to the third division? The development of professionals clearly has priority, says FCB coach Holger Seitz

Bayern, on the other hand, had a goalkeeper in Benjamin Balli, who also slipped into the starting XI for injuries and only played his third game of the season. Ballis could not hold a simple ball before 0: 2, the coarse mistake used Joshua Endres (44.). Bayern, on the other hand, is about giving players like Ballis or Tarek Buchmann, the latter is 19 and had not played for almost a year and a half after several injuries. Bavaria’s coach Holger Seitz explains that a friend of the friend, like Gabriel Vidovic, is not at all in the squad: “The basis of all considerations is the individual development of the players”, and if they see the opportunity to do so, then Vidovic would certainly be turned off. “It is not about strengthening the amateur team. It has nothing to do with strengthening ourselves to rise. “

It may have been particularly striking among the goalkeepers, but overall the Schweinfurter showed an adult appearance against a youth team. Kleinhenz spoke of “a certain presence, a certain ripe in the style of play”, which made the difference. On Saturday it was a catch -up game of the first half of the season, in almost two months the second leg will be in Schweinfurt. In addition, they still do not know in Schweinfurt whether the three points from the lost game against Swabia are really awarded to them (Augsburg were denied the points due to the illegal use of U23 players, the final judgment is still pending). But much suggests that Schweinfurt could finally rise this time. With a little Munich help. Bavaria’s coach Holger Seitz said about Lukas Schnell, who had already trained the keeper as a U17 player: “He is a maximum of cool guy. I am pleased that he is so constantly performing so well. We all keep our fingers crossed that he can continue the way. “

Bavaria could do the pork founders a favor next weekend: If they hit the common pursuer of Würzburger Kickers in the next regional league league game next Saturday.