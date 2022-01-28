The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, has been harshly criticized again in recent days after his notorious interview with CNN journalist Fernando Rincón. The press man repeatedly questioned the national president, who did not convince with his answers and even avoided giving his opinion on the political situation in Cuba and Venezuela.

This caused Carlos Álvarez to take matters into his own hands and prepare a funny parody that he presented this Thursday through his social networks. In said sketch, the humorist can be seen imitating the reporter with great energy and being incisive, while in front of him he has ‘Peter Castle’, who is presented in a tiny version.

Fernando Rincón hesitates after appreciating parody of Carlos Álvarez

Quickly becoming viral on all social networks, the video reached the eyes of Fernando Rincón, who, far from being uncomfortable with the fact, took it with a lot of humor. The journalist who works at CNN shared the video of the sketch on his Instagram account along with a short message.

“What a laugh with this parody. ‘Ferdinando al Rincón’ interviews ‘Peter Castle’. Thanks geniuses.” the reporter specified.

Orlando Fundichely answered a question that Pedro Castillo avoided

One of the most criticized moments of Fernando Rincón’s interview with Pedro Castillo was when he avoided commenting on the political situation in Venezuela and Cuba. For this reason, the actor Orlando Fundichely, born on the Caribbean island, used his social networks to address the highest authority in the country and give his point of view of what is happening in his homeland.

“When Fernando del Rincón asked Castillo about whether there is a dictatorship in Cuba, the president replied: ‘Ask a Cuban’… Well, as a Cuban I say YES, that in Cuba there is a cruel dictatorship that imprisons everyone who raises their voice of freedom”, he indicated through Twitter.

Pedro Castillo was interviewed by Fernando del Rincón, a CNN journalist. Photo: Cuballama / Diffusion

Who is Fernando del Rincon?

Fernando del Rincon is a 52-year-old Mexican journalist who currently resides in the United States. He did his internship at age 16 in radio and television in Chiapas, then worked at Televisa Monterrey and TV Azteca. Recently, his name became a trend after his interview with the president peter castle and their conclusions about it. Likewise, he is not the only Peruvian politician he has interviewed, since César Acuña, Julio Guzmán, Hernando de Soto, Dina Boluarte and Pedro Olaechea are on his list.